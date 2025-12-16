DONETSK, December 16. /TASS/. Russia’s decision to start the special military operation was a necessary response to external pressure and is changing the world for the better, blogger and media personality Mario Bojic, known online as host of the Mario Zna podcast, told TASS during a press tour of Donbass organized for foreign reporters.

"Russia had no way to avoid the special military operation. I would be happy if Serbia could do the same — be as strong and big as Russia to protect itself from the pressure coming from the Western demonic elite. It’s not just that the special military operation couldn’t be avoided: it needed to happen for the world to change. And believe me, the world will change. It’s already getting better," he said.

The organizers of the press tour to Donbass told TASS that it is taking place as part of the Foreign Journalists for Russia project. Media representatives from Italy, Serbia, the US, Canada, France, and Brazil took part in the tour, visiting the Donetsk People’s Republic and Zaporozhye Region, stopping by the Alley of Angels, and learning about the progress of Mariupol’s reconstruction. This is the tenth such press tour. The project is supported by writer Zakhar Prilepin, State Duma Deputy Speaker Alexander Babakov, and State Duma member Alexander Vorobyov.