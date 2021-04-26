Kremlin says Russian special services have proofs of plot against Lukashenko

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian special services have all the necessary proofs of a plot against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and confessions by some conspirators, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Special services have proofs. Our special services in cooperation carried out an operation to foil criminal plans of overthrowing the legitimate power in Belarus. The special services have all the necessary proofs. They also have confessions by some conspirators," Peskov said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on April 17 that opposition politician Grigory Kostusev, political analyst Alexander Feduta and attorney Yuri Zenkovich had conspired to assassinate him and his sons. He placed responsibility for the plot on US intelligence agencies and American leaders.

The press office of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) later reported that FSB officers had foiled the unlawful activity of dual Belarusian-American citizen Yuri Zenkovich and Belarusian national Alexander Feduta in a special operation with the KGB of Belarus.

According to the FSB, the persons in custody were plotting a military coup in Belarus via a "color revolution" scenario, involving local and Ukrainian nationalists, in addition to physically eliminating President Lukashenko. The military coup was planned during the Victory Day Parade in Minsk on May 9.

According to Belarusian investigators, the coup plot was financed from abroad and the conspirators maintained close contacts with terrorist organizations. Overall, no less than three scenarios to seize power in the republic were planned.