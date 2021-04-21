'Collective West' ignores row over preparations for Lukashenko’s assassination, says Putin

He stressed that lately politically motivated unlawful sanctions and attempts by some countries to dictate their will to others became commonplace.

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Western countries ignore the facts proving preparations for a government coup in Belarus and plans for an assassination of the country’s leader Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in the annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday.

"These days such practice is being transformed into something more dangerous. I am referring to the just-discovered evidence of preparations for a government coup in Belarus and assassination of that country’s president. It is noteworthy that even such outrageous actions draw no criticism or condemnation from the so-called collective West. Everybody prefers to turn a blind eye to this. All pretend nothing is happening," Putin said.

Putin has castigated coup schemes and assassination plots against top officials as in the case of Lukahsenko as "way out of line" in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday.

"Attitudes may differ towards [former] Ukrainian President [Viktor] Yanukovich or Venezuela’s [President Nikolas] Maduro. I repeat, attitudes may differ towards Yanukovich, for instance, who was nearly killed and ousted in an armed coup. Viewpoints can differ on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s policy, but the use of coups or plots to commit politically-motivated killings, particularly to assassinate high-ranking officials, is beyond excessive. It is way out of line," Putin emphasized.