Belarus opens first-ever case on attempt to seize power - KGB

MINSK, April 18. /TASS/. Belarus’ first-ever criminal case on an attempt to seize power was initiated against those who were detained on suspicion of plotting an assassination attempt on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Konstantin Bychek, department chief of the Belarusian State Security Committee’s (KGB) investigation directorate, said on Sunday.

"As a matter of fact, it was a plotted state coup," he said in an interview with the Belarus-1 television channel. "A criminal case was opened under article 357 of the Belarusian Criminal Code. It is a plot of other actions seeking to seize power by non-constitutional means. There have not been such cases in the history of sovereign Belarus.".

According to Bychek, suspects in an assassination attempt on Lukashenko are kept in a detention center and are cooperating with the investigation, giving confessions.

"Investigative actions continue. The detained persons have been taken to a KGB detention center. They are cooperating with the investigation, giving confessions," he said in an interview with the Belarus 1 television channel. "We have issued inquiries to competent justice agencies of foreign states for legal assistance in investigating this criminal case."

Lawyer Yuri Zenkovich, who holds Belarusian and US passports and who was involved in a plot against Lukashenko, was linked with US special services and tried to recruit servicemen to topple the Belarusian authorities, Bychek said.

"According to our information, US citizen Yuri Zenkovich was linked with US special services. In Belarus, he tried to recruit and contract servicemen of the Belarussian armed forces and law enforcement agencies who were ready to take part in violent overthrowing of the current authorities for money," he said.