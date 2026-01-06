Russian business ready to expand ties with Vietnam

HANOI, January 6. /TASS/. Russian businesses are ready to expand ties with Vietnam across a wide range of areas, including cybersecurity, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, founder of Sistema Vladimir Yevtushenkov told TASS during a working visit to Vietnam.

Visiting the country for the first time, the entrepreneur confirmed his company’s readiness to make efforts to promote cooperation with the Vietnamese side. Highly praising the potential for further development of relations between Russia and Vietnam, Yevtushenkov noted that talks with Vietnamese representatives covered projects and prospects for cooperation in a broad array of fields.

"These include digitalization, cybersecurity, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, agriculture, construction — including metro projects in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City — and much more. We can offer all of this, and in these areas we truly operate at a global level," Yevtushenkov said.

He stressed that Vietnam has always been a reliable partner for Russian enterprises. "The Vietnamese side has promised to apply maximum effort and provide maximum support. And we, for our part, will do everything possible to develop bilateral cooperation," Yevtushenkov concluded.