Maduro signs decree on state of emergency in Venezuela in wake of US attack

CARACAS, January 3. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has introduced a state of emergency in the country in the wake of the US aggression, the republic’s government said in a statement published by Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto.

"President Nicolas Maduro has signed a decree on introducing a state of emergency on the country’s entire territory in order to protect the rights of the population, ensure the full-fledged functioning of republican institutions and immediately switch over to the armed struggle and has issued instructions on its implementation. The entire country must be mobilized to repel this imperialist aggression," the statement reads.

The Venezuelan government has also said that the country’s armed forces "have been deployed to ensure sovereignty and peace."

"In accordance with article 51 of the UN Charter, Venezuela reserves the right to legitimate self-defense to protect its people, its territory and its independence," the document says.

As reported earlier on Saturday, explosions occurred in the Venezuelan capital and aircraft flew over the city.