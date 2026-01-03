Venezuela's attorney general accuses US of capturing Maduro

CARACAS, January 3. /TASS/. Venezuela’s attorney general Tarek William Saab has called on the international community to condemn the capture of the country’s President Nicolas Maduro and the US strikes that led to civilian casualties.

"I ask the UN and international human rights organizations to condemn those cowardly attacks that have killed innocent people and resulted in the capture of President Maduro," he said on the VTV television channel.

He also called on Venezuelan citizens to take to the streets to demand that the US "show as soon as possible that Maduro is alive" and release him.