Trump’s statements against Iran equate to incitement to violence — Iran’s envoy to UN

TEHRAN, January 3. /TASS/. Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council President Abukar Dahir Osman, equating statements by US President Donald Trump with incitement to violence in the Islamic Republic.

According to Iravani, Tehran is extremely concerned by Trump's statements, given that just days earlier, the American president had already threatened to use force if Iran attempted to resume work on its nuclear program.

"Any attempt to incite, encourage or legitimize internal unrest as a pretext for external pressure or military intervention is a gross violation of the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Iravani said in the letter, which was published by the IRNA state news agency.

He called for condemnation and the assessment of the "reckless and provocative statements by the US President regarding Iran as a serious violation of the principles of the UN Charter."

On January 1, US President Donald Trump said that the United States is ready to come to the rescue of peaceful protesters in Iran, if the practice of killing them continues.

"If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Shamkhani, in turn, promised to "cut off" the hand of any invader who attempts to interfere in the country's internal affairs under any pretext.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in central Tehran due to the sharp decline in the Iranian rial. According to the Fars news agency, protesting businessmen urged their colleagues to close their shops and join the movement. On December 30, students from Tehran universities joined the unrest. On December 31, a group of unknown assailants attacked the Fez city administration building in Fars Province, southern Iran.