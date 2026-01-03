US actions in Venezuela deprive of arguments against Russia — head of Munich Conference

BERLIN, January 3. /TASS/. The US operation in Venezuela negates the arguments that Russia could not interfere in the situation in Ukraine, Wolfgang Ischinger, acting chairman of the Munich Security Conference, said.

"If the United States is now intervening in the situation in Venezuela - without a UN mandate - then the argument that Russia could in no way interfere in the situation in Ukraine without convening the UN Security Council is losing its political and international legal significance, isn't it?" he wrote on X.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto said the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed large-scale strikes against Venezuela. According to him, President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.