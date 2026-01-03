United States grossly violate UN Charter — Venezuelan Embassy in Russia

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The extremely serious military aggression by the United States against Venezuela constitutes a gross violation of the UN Charter and poses a threat to international peace and stability, the Venezuelan Embassy in Moscow said in a statement, obtained by TASS.

"These actions constitute a gross violation of the Charter of the United Nations, first and foremost Articles 1 and 2, which enshrine respect for sovereignty, the legal equality of states, and the prohibition of the use of force," the diplomatic mission said, describing the US attack as "an extremely serious act of military aggression."

The embassy emphasized that such actions "pose a threat to international peace and stability, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean, and place the lives of millions of people at serious risk." "The objective of this attack is nothing other than the seizure of Venezuela’s strategic resources, in particular oil and mineral wealth, and an attempt to forcibly undermine the country’s political independence. They will not succeed," the statement said.

In connection with the actions of the United States, Venezuela reserves the right to lawful self-defense to protect its people, territory, and independence, according to the statement by the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic in Moscow.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas, describing Washington’s actions as military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States had carried out large-scale strikes on Venezuela. According to him, the country’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, was captured and taken out of the country.