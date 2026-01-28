Russian captain denies accusations in March tanker crash off UK coast

LONDON, January 28. /TASS/. The captain of the container ship Solong, Russian sailor Vladimir Motin, denied charges of manslaughter, which occurred as a result of a collision with the US-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate in the North Sea last March, Sky News reported, following another day of hearings at the Old Bailey Court in London.

When cross-examined by Tom Little, an attorney for the prosecution, Motin rejected claims that he did not keep a proper lookout, did not use all the available means to determine the risk of a collision, did not use the radar equipment, and that he did not leave enough time to prevent the crash or slow down, Sky News said.

He also said he did not know that the bulk carrier’s crew member, who fell overboard during the incident, was on the bow.

At the same time, Motin, 59, admitted that he made a mistake while switching from autopilot to manual mode. In his words, he did not realize that the vessel’s autopilot was still on.

On March 10 last year, the Portuguese-flagged container ship Solong collided with the tanker Stena Immaculate, which was anchored in the North Sea. As a result of a cargo tank rupture, some of the aviation fuel carried by the tanker spilled into the sea. Explosions occurred on board the Stena Immaculate, after which both vessels caught fire.

Five Russians, including the captain, were among the crew members of the container ship. None were injured. One sailor from the Solong, Filipino Mark Angelo Pernia, went missing. The search for him was called off on the first day, and he is presumed dead. All other crew members from both vessels were evacuated.

Following the incident, Motin was detained and charged with criminal negligence resulting in death. He is the sole defendant in the case.

On April 3, the British Marine Accident Investigation Branch published a preliminary report stating that a shortage of sailors on watch and adverse weather conditions may have contributed to the collision between the Solong and the Stena Immaculate.