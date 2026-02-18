US allegations about China conducting nuclear tests baseless — Chinese embassy

WASHINGTON, February 18. /TASS/. The Washington administration’s allegations that China has conducted explosive nuclear tests in recent years are unfounded and represent an attempt by the United States to evade its disarmament obligations, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told TASS.

"The United States has distorted and smeared China’s nuclear policy," he noted, commenting on the remarks by US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and Non-proliferation Christopher Ee that China allegedly conducted explosive nuclear tests in recent years. "This is political manipulation aimed at pursuing nuclear hegemony and evading its own nuclear disarmament responsibilities."

"China firmly opposes such narratives. US allegations about China conducting nuclear explosive tests are entirely unfounded," the diplomat added.