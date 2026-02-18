Canada’s nuclear weapons development would result in international isolation — newspaper

NEW YORK. February 18. /TASS/. If Canada attempts to produce nuclear weapons, it will only alienate the country from its allies, an op-ed in The Globe and Mail newspaper reads.

"There would be substantial costs to doing so. Every dollar spent there cannot be spent on more useful forms of defense. There’s also a diplomatic cost. Leaving the nuclear non-proliferation treaty risks international isolation at a time when the country needs allies," the author of the publication believes. In his view, if Canada develops a nuclear bomb, it could trigger "an arms race among middle powers that would make the world much more dangerous."

The Globe and Mail doubts that Ottawa would use the weapons even if they were successfully produced. In this regard, the publication notes that it would be "more logical" for Canada to follow Finland’s example, citing Helsinki’s large reserve and regular military exercises.

In early February, retired General Wayne Eyre, who served as Canada’s chief of the Defense Staff (CDS) in 2021-2024, said at a security conference in Ottawa that the country should keep its options open on the question of acquiring nuclear weapons. He noted that Canada had all the resources for doing it, including nuclear power plants, the necessary civilian infrastructure, and scientists. Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty rushed to refute these statements, saying that Ottawa had no plans to acquire nuclear weapons.