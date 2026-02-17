Russian MP slams Poland’s plans to claim reparations from Russia

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. A senior Russian lawmaker has slammed Poland’s plans to issue a reparations claim against Russia as a media provocation.

"Poland’s intention to claim repatriations from Russia is an information provocation, unwise and devoid of any prospects. This is a 'smokescreen' of the dwarfish infantry on the fields of the proxy war against Russia," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on The Financial Times’ publication that Poland is preparing a reparations claim against Russia for the damage allegedly caused during the period of the Polish People’s Republic, when the country was an ally of the former Soviet Union.

According to the Russian lawmaker, Poland’s actions are geared to distort the outcome of World War II, demonize Russia and "exterminate the socialist camp’s population."

"The sacrilegious and flawed logic of Russophobes will come back to them like a boomerang," he added.