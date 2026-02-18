{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Iraq approves agreement with Lukoil to cede operations at West Qurna-2 to local company

RABAT, February 18. /TASS/. The Iraqi government has approved an agreement to transfer oil production operations at the West Qurna-2 field, where Lukoil holds a management stake, to the local Basra Oil Company, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s office announced.

"Regarding the management of oil fields, the cabinet approved a peaceful settlement of issues with the Lukoil company concerning the transfer of oil production operations at the West Qurna-2 field to the Basra Oil Company," the statement said.

The document specifies that this includes "invoices and the hiring of foreign personnel, confirmed by an external audit," and income tax on foreign specialists' salaries.

In early January, Iraqi authorities announced the transfer, stating it was occurring "in accordance with the provisions of the service and development contract."

Last October, the US and UK added Lukoil to their sanctions lists, after which the Russian company announced that it intended to sell its international assets, and that it had received an offer from international oil trader Gunvor to acquire Lukoil International GmbH, which owns the Russian company’s foreign assets. However, Gunvor later said that it was withdrawing its offer to purchase Lukoil’s foreign assets following a statement from the US Department of the Treasury that the agency did not intend to issue Gunvor a license to conduct business and make a profit until the conflict in Ukraine was over.

Iraq
Expert suggests Telegram may remain functional due to the messenger’s policy
Association of Bloggers and Agencies President Yulia Dolgova also highlighted the factor of using means to bypass blocking
Russian stock market closes with major indices decline
The yuan exchange rate dropped by 13.5 kopecks to 10.99 rubles
Press review: Ukraine seeks EU accession in 2027 and Germany urges Russian energy return
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 13th
State Department confirms US wants China to take part in disarmament talks
The Treaty between Russia and the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms expired on February 5
Telegram could meet all of Roskomnadzor’s requirements in month — MP
Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy Andrey Svintsov stressed that Telegram has begun actively complying with illegal content blocking requirements
Russia’s UAV platoon in Zaporozhye area makes 1,000 successful sorties
Over three thousand were cunducted with reconnaissance and correction missions, a platoon reconnaissance drone operator, call sign "Kot," said
Trump extends order authorizing detention of ships bound for Cuba for year
The US leader also added that a mass migration from Cuba would endanger United States national security
US keeps influence on Venezuela through control over its oil sales — Energy Secretary
That money goes back down to Venezuela, Chris Wright said
Disagreements arise in EU on measures for new anti-Russian sanctions package — Bloomberg
According to the news agency, Greece and Malta speak against the proposal to replace the Russian oil price cap with a ban on maritime services for Russian oil, such as insurance and transportation
Russian detained in Sweden at US request — TV
The man is suspected of violating sanctions in 2022-2023
Talks in Geneva address 'major issues, major compromises' — TASS source
The trilateral talks have been underway for over four hours
European officials report arrival in Geneva for talks on Ukraine
Representatives of Italy, Germany, France and the United Kingdom are in Geneva
Ukraine's foreign mercenaries commit worst abuses against Kharkov residents
Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Military-Civil Administration, added that the foreigners avoid open clashes with the Russian army
Putin envisions what Russia might look like in 200 years
The Russian leader pointed out that 200 years is not that long a time in the entire scheme of history in Russia
Iran, US see progress at indirect negotiations in Geneva — Oman’s top diplomat
Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi stressed that in order to conclude a final deal "much work is yet to be done"
Lavrov has big questions for UN secretary-general over his position on Ukraine
The Russian foreign minster also noted an "interesting aspect" in the position of the UN Secretary General on Greenland, which, in particular, was outlined by his official representative, the head of the world organization, Stephane Dujarric
Military police building collapses in Leningrad Region, investigation underway — governor
Alexander Drozdenko has ordered assistance to the military in clearing the rubble
Russian Finance Ministry to hold federal loan bonds auctions on February 18
Bids for the auctions can be submitted via the Moscow Exchange or the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange
Client sues Russian mobile operator for $500 mln for writing off six minutes of traffic
The client argues his mobile operator MTS unreasonably wrote off six minutes from his package of voicemail services
France, Germany on collision course over EU military leadership — Russian expert
Both countries vie for military leadership in the European Union, Alexander Kamkin noted
European Commission silent on problems with approving new sanctions package against Russia
According to the agenda of the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives, the 20th package of sanctions will be discussed at the ambassadors level on February 18 and 20 and on February 23 at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels
Ukrainian military attack Alyoshki district 750 times in one week
Ruslan Khomenko, head of the district, added that four civilians were wounded in Ukrainian strikes over the past seven days
Ukraine ‘better come to the table fast,’ Trump says
The president says, the US urges Kiev to start being more flexible
Precious metals futures decline by up to 7.2%
As of 4:45 p.m. Moscow time, the March 2026 palladium futures contract on NYMEX stood at $1,686.5 per troy ounce, while April 2026 platinum futures fell 3.04% to $2,014 per troy ounce
State Duma passes bill giving FSB power to turn off telecom services
The reasons for the shutdown will be set by the government
US Department of State says China conducts nuclear tests
"China has used decoupling, a method to decrease the effectiveness of seismic monitoring to hide its activities from the world," Christopher Yeaw said
Kiev's negotiating team splits into two camps — The Economist
Head of Vladimir Zelensky's office Kirill Budanov believes that doing a deal now with Russia under the auspices of Washington will be more beneficial for Kiev, since the window of opportunity may close soon, the magazine claims
Envoy Filatov calls Ireland’s comment on alleged Russian threat dangerous illusion
According to the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov, a similar thesis, like in the other countries, is used to justify a course towards militarization of the country
Bank of Russia set dollar rate at 76.74 rubles for February 18
The official euro rate was lowered by 17.1 kopecks to 90.8658 rubles
Putin, Macron talk to each other 'on the go' after funeral service for Chirac
Putin talked with the French leader for about two minutes
Road network funding amount to $43.2 bln in 2025 — Russian transport minister
Andrey Nikitin said that 1,600 km of were built and renovated in Russia in 2025
Russian Finance Ministry suggests simplifying branches’ opening for foreign banks
The draft document also stipulates lifting restrictions on banking with individuals - all the transactions and deals authorized for branches of foreign banks to be made with legal entities will be available for them
Czech Republic suggests supplying oil to Slovakia over its branch of Druzhba pipeline
The First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic said that a small oil volume is meant
Zelensky may suffer some kind of 'accident' if goes to talks — Ukrainian ex-officer
Vasily Prozorov added that Vladimir Zelensky is not just opposing the US administration without reason and that forces are standing behind him that do not want the fighting in Ukraine to end
What we know about second round of US-Iran nuclear talks on Tehran’s nuclear dossier
Tehran and Washington reached understanding on a range of general issues, the IRNA news agency said
Northern Fleet tankers made over 100 refueling stops in offshore maritime zone in 2025
The Northern Fleet’s Fuel and Lubricants Service, in addition to replenishing fuel reserves for ships and vessels in various parts of the world’s oceans, also delivers supplies to regions of the Far North
Trilateral talks on Ukraine end in Geneva after 6 hours of discussions
The talks were held behind closed doors at Hotel InterContinental
Russia develops Bulavka FPV interceptor system against drones
The drone is not equipped with a warhead, its maximum payload is 200 grams and the maximum speed is 270 km/h
Press review: Ukraine talks in Geneva shape settlement as Russia explores MERCOSUR deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 16th
Russian MP slams Poland’s plans to claim reparations from Russia
"This is a 'smokescreen' of the dwarfish infantry on the fields of the proxy war against Russia," chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma Leonid Slutsky said
US must build trust with Russia, China to prevent resumption of nuclear testing — expert
Executive Director of the American Arms Control Association Daryl Kimball emphasized that any US resumption of testing would set off a chain reaction of nuclear testing by other nuclear-armed states
Russian stock indices accelerate decline as talks on Ukraine settlement start in Geneva
By 3:58 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had declined to 2,771.17 points, while the RTS Index was down 0.41% to 1,139.36 points
Four out of six Russian athletes granted Italian entry visas for 2026 Winter Paralympics
President of the Russian Paralympic Committee Pavel Rozhkov specified that athletes and coaches in cross-country skiing and alpine skiing have already been issued entry visas
US Department of State claims that Russia, China conducted nuclear tests
Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and Nonproliferation Christopher Yeaw said that current situation in this sphere is extremely disadvantageous for Washington
Large Flamingo missile production line destroyed in Ukraine, Zelensky admits
Vladimir Zelensky added that he could speak about this because the incident occurred some time ago
Navy Chief Moiseyev heads Russian delegation at Milan 2026 multilateral naval exercise
In the next few days, the Marshal Shaposhnikov crew will take part in some protocol, cultural and sports events as part of the coastal phase of the multilateral naval exercise
US gives guidance on combat operations to Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
Washington is engaging its allies in these activities, prompting them to send armaments to Ukraine, Director of the Second Department of CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Aleksey Polischuk noted
Ukrainian units face 'icy hell' in Kupyansk-Uzlovoy area — Russian Defense Ministry
Up to 30% of Ukrainian army soldiers in the Kupyansk direction are incapacitated due to frostbite and other cold-related injuries, and it is impossible to evacuate them
Seaborne Pantsyr system engaged Storm Shadow missile
CEO of High Precision Weapons company Oleg Ryazantsev said that the Pantsir-M "is the system designed to counter threats of such kind"
Slovakia requested Croatia to let Russian oil flowing over Adria pipeline
The Economy Ministry of Slovakia expects that feedstock supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline halted since early February will resume shortly
Putin to chair supervisory board meeting on strategic initiatives for 15th anniversary
The meeting will review the agency’s 2025 results and outline goals for the upcoming period
Hungary, Slovakia seeking to receive Russian oil through Croatia — Szijjarto
The Hungarian foreign minister noted that Ukraine is blocking the transit of crude from Russia for political reasons
Gazprom plans to put Kharasavey field in operation in 2026
Gradual recruitment of the operating staff is underway in connection with the planned launch of the field, the company said
United States may use military force if talks with Iran reach deadlock — Vance
US Vice President noted that there are a lot of options
Zelensky fails to simulate fight against corruption, bigger sacrifice needed — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik also added that an international investigation could reveal Vladimir Zelensky as a key figure in embezzling Western funds
Mexico to continue assisting Cuba but will not supply oil for now — president
Claudia Sheinbaum also emphasized that Mexico respects the Cuban people’s right to self-determination and opposes foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs
Europe withdraws almost all gas it pumped in for heating season from storage facilities
Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to around 475 mln cubic meters on February 15
Russian fighters enter Ukrainian positions in forest near Konstantinovka, DPR — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that the enemy had seriously fortified Novodmitrovka, having constructed "strong fortifications"
Tatneft to upgrade crude distillation unit at Taneco refinery
"The cryogenic unit is planned to be revamped," Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko said
Total length of Russian roads reach 1.58 mln km — Transport Ministry
Regional roads stand at 502,500 km and federal roads equal 65,500 km
Warner Bros. resumes talks on possible merger with Paramount Skydance
The talks will last one week and conclude on February 23
Finnish politician calls on the West to recognize Russia's red lines in Ukrainian conflict
Armando Mema noted that the Russian side had repeatedly spoken about security guarantees, but Europe "refused them with arrogance"
Japanese warships arrive in St. Petersburg on first visit
This is the first visit of the Japanese warships to the banks of the Neva River
Cargo transportation over Northern Sea Route reach 37.02 mln tons — minister
The transportation plan for the last year totaled 35.1 mln metric tons
US strike on drug-trafficking vessels leaves 11 people dead — Pentagon
According to the statement, two of the vessels were detected and struck in the Eastern Pacific
Russian athletes to march at 2026 Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony — sports official
The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games will be held in Italy on March 6-15
Body of ex-Uralkali CEO sent from Cyprus to Russia on February 14 — source
The Russian Embassy in Nicosia said that it provided all necessary assistance in preparing consular documents for Vladislav Baumgertner’s relatives
Three victims found dead at building collapse site in Russia’s Leningrad Region — governor
Investigative actions are ongoing, Alexander Drozdenko reported
Political, military groups to continue consultations in Geneva on Wednesday — Umerov
Vladimir Zelensky will be briefed on the results of the first day of talks, Ukraine’s chief negotiator said
Kiev negotiator died during ‘special assignment’ — defense ministry
Three intelligence officers, staffers of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, were killed while performing special assignments, the statement noted
Europe harming itself by sabotaging its own interests — US Vice President
JD Vance also pointed out that that he would like to see greater efforts from European states to protect their borders in order to preserve "civilizational coherence"
Totally 666,000 people hit by flood in east of China - Xinhua
The local authorities estimated economic damage at the amount of 85.5 million U.S. dollars
EU to save face by using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Gaza Strip — RSPP head
Alexander Shokhin noted that such a project could involve the participation of Russia, the United States, and the European Union
Russian troops deliver massive strike on Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
IN BRIEF: What is known about collapse of military police building in Leningrad Region
According to preliminary reports, there were casualties as a result of the incident
Polish president not coming to inaugural Gaza Board of Peace meeting — spokesperson
Polish President Karol Nawrocki will be represented by the head of the Bureau for International Policy, Minister Marcin Przydacz
Lavrov discusses strengthening strategic partnership with BRICS ambassadors
According to the Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed current issues on the global agenda, with a focus on the inadmissibility of undermining the central role of the United Nations
Russia’s Petrosyan flawless in ladies’ short program at 2026 Italy Winter Games
The Russian, who is participating at the 2026 Games under a neutral status, had a clean performance skating to a mix of hits by US pop idol Michael Jackson
FACTBOX: Telegram blocking speculation and mass channel crackdown
Roskomnadzor’s press service stated that the agency has nothing to add to previously published information regarding the possible blocking of Telegram
Russia’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov arrives in India to participate in Milan exercise
The port and sea phases of the exercise will focus on complex maritime operations, including anti-submarine warfare, air defense, search and rescue operations, and joint security missions
Russian diplomat explains to Brazilian ambassador reasons behind security crisis in Europe
During the talks, the parties discussed the development of a multipolar world, the situation in individual regions, and relations between global centers
What we know about Ukrainian settlement talks beginning in Geneva
The Russian delegation, which includes about 20 people, is headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky
Russia’s UN ambassador has no doubt US will achieve its goal in Greenland
Vasily Nebenzya believes that the issue is "not necessarily about sovereignty over Greenland"
US wants all nuclear powers to engage in nuclear disarmament talks
Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and Nonproliferation Christopher Yeaw said that is a high priority for Washington
Russia, Iran intend to expand cooperation in energy, transport, trade — Energy ministry
Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov and Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad met in Tehran ahead of the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation
Crimea has excellent conditions for rehabilitation of TB patients — Health Ministry
Galushchenko’s arrest shows Zelensky's corruption will not be swept under rug — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that Galushchenko’s detention demonstrates that NABU and those who stand behind NABU are quite serious
Japan-Russia trade turnover in January increased by 14.65%, reaching $692 million
Japan increased coal imports from Russia by 258.6%
Any attempt to impose naval blockade on Russia illegal — Maritime Board chair
Nikolay Patrushev stressed that if the situation could not be resolved peacefully, the blockade would be broken and lifted by the Navy
Foreign mercenaries in Ukrainian forces almost absent on the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk axis
Before, there were French and Poles, but now there was eliminated only one Georgian
Russian troops break Ukrainian defenses near Kramatorsk after liberating Minkovka — expert
The Ukrainian army had many strongholds, materiel depots and temporary deployment sites in Minkovka, Andrey Marochko said
Russia to hold informal UNSC meeting on media coverage of Ukrainian crisis on Feb 20
Russia plans to discuss the role of the Western and Ukrainian media in forming a distorted vision of the Ukrainian crisis
Corvette Stoiky took part in exercise with Iranian Navy ships in Gulf of Oman
This activity followed an unofficial port visit by the Russian vessel to Bandar Abbas
Press review: Geneva talks on Ukraine begin and Epstein case could spark GOP fiasco
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 17th
Japanese parliament to convene after ruling party’s victory in lower house elections
During the 150-day session, deputies will adopt the 2026 budget and consider key bills for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi
US says Geneva talks with Iran met expectations — Axios
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier that Iran and the United States had reached an understanding on a range of issues
Russia’s Petrosyan places fifth after short program at Olympics
The free programs are scheduled for February 19
Talks on Ukrainian settlement in Geneva pass three-hour mark
The Russian delegation is led by Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky
Ukraine will only win as part of Russia, lawmaker says
Andrey Kartapolov highlighted that European politicians had already realized their defeat and were making such statements to justify themselves before their citizens
Russian seaports capacity to grow by 21 mln tons in 2026 — transport minister
The mineral fertilizer transshipment terminal in the port of Ust-Luga is forecast to have the incremental capacity growth for 7 mln metric tons of cargoes
