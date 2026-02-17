Russia’s Petrosyan flawless in ladies’ short program at 2026 Italy Winter Games

MILAN, February 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Adelia Petrosyan received a score of 72.89 points from the judges in what was her Olympic debut in the ladies’ singles short program at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy on Tuesday night.

The Russian, who is participating at the 2026 Games under a neutral status, had a clean performance skating to a mix of hits by US pop idol Michael Jackson.

Petrosyan, 18, executed a clean Double Axel, Triple Lutz and Triple Flip and Triple Toeloop combo. She was the second skater to take to the ice in the first of five groups that will compete (each consists of five athletes, the last one featuring four of the favorites to win).

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes are competing under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.