Slovakia requested Croatia to let Russian oil flowing over Adria pipeline

BRATISLAVA, February 17. /TASS/. Slovakia requested Croatia to let Russian oil flowing over the Adria pipeline due to suspension of oil pumping over the Druzhba pipeline, TA-3 television said.

The relevant request to Croatian authorities was made jointly with Hungary, which is also not receiving oil over the Druzhba oil pipeline. The document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia Denisa Sakova and Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto. Bratislava and Budapest view the Adria oil pipeline as an alternative route of supplies at present.

The Economy Ministry of Slovakia expects that feedstock supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline halted since early February will resume shortly. The ministry said on February 13 that the country has strategic petroleum and petroleum products’ reserves for approximately ninety days.