Kiev carries out targeted terrorist attacks against children — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Ukraine deliberately targets places with children, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Look at what the Kiev regime is doing. These are precise, targeted actions - not even actions, but terrorist attacks carried out through planting Lepestok mines, using drones, repeatedly returning to the scene of the crime, specifically kindergartens, schools, hospitals, playgrounds, markets, and generally places where children are, where they can be hit," she noted on Sputnik radio.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said over 20 Russian civilians were killed in Ukrainian strikes over the past week, and more than 120 people were injured, including six children.