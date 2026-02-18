Russian delegation at Geneva talks reports directly to Putin — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The Russian negotiating team at the consultations on a Ukrainian settlement in Geneva is providing regular updates on the progress of the discussions directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"Of course, direct reports are being made to the president," he said. "But it is too early to make any assessments," Peskov added.

The trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine began in Geneva on Tuesday. The Russian delegation is led by Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.