Ukraine ‘better come to the table fast,’ Trump says

WASHINGTON, February 17. /TASS/. Kiev should genuinely engage in talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict, US President Donald Trump said.

"So far, Ukraine better come to the table fast. That's all I'm telling you," he told reporters aboard Air Force One, commenting on the upcoming Geneva meeting on Ukraine.

"We want them to come," Trump added.

"It's going to be very easy," the US leader said referring to the upcoming consultations.

Geneva is set to host the next round of Russia-US-Ukraine consultations on February 17-18. Russia’s delegation, led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, will consist of about 20 members. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington would be represented by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, entrepreneur Jared Kushner. The first two rounds of talks were held in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi on January 23-24 and on February 4-5.