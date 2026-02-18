Ten skiers missing in California avalanche

NEW YORK, February 18. /TASS/. Ten skiers are missing and six others are stranded following an avalanche near Lake Tahoe in the US state of California, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing a press release from the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

According to its information, the avalanche struck near the town of Truckee in the Castle Peak area northwest of Lake Tahoe, which is a popular destination for freeride skiing. Ten skiers were subsequently reported missing, while six others were trapped. They are now awaiting rescue.

According to Nevada County Sheriff Captain Russell Green, cited by NBC News, about 46 rescuers were heading to the scene on Tuesday evening, though they had not yet arrived at the time of the latest update.

A nearby ski resort had earlier warned of dangerous conditions after about 75 centimeters of snow fell in the region over the past 24 hours.