MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Foreign mercenaries are increasingly rare in Ukrainian Armed Forces ranks on the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a Russian commander told TASS.

"A Georgian mercenary, his call sign, as it later turned out from radio interception, was Genatsvale, was identified and eliminated. There were also ordinary mobilized prisoners. But as the years go by, there are fewer and fewer foreign hired specialists in our sector of the front. Before, there were Georgians, French, and Poles, but now we've only eliminated one Georgian," the commander stated.

He clarified the Georgian mercenary was destroyed during the operation to liberate Privolie, which the Defense Ministry reported taking control of in early January.