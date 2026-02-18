MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. London’s intentions to ramp up military spending are being thoroughly examined and strategically assessed by Russian authorities. Moscow is drawing the appropriate conclusions and adopting corresponding tactics and countermeasures, according to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who briefed the media on the matter.

Russia interprets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s announcement of increased defense expenditure primarily as a response to the challenging domestic political landscape in the United Kingdom. "Amidst economic downturns - marked by an influx of illegal immigrants, crumbling infrastructure, rising taxes on citizens and businesses, and scandals within Starmer’s inner circle - the Labor leader appears compelled to seek any opportunity to bolster his popularity among voters. In this context, accelerating defense spending is portrayed as a means to inspire hope that this course of action will stimulate economic growth," Zakharova explained.

She warned of the broader implications: "The risks posed to international stability by this move are evident. It is also clear that interests from the Western military-industrial complex, eager to sustain their production cycles, are fueling this escalation of tensions. This reckless activity by British authorities is being carefully monitored by our Foreign Ministry and other relevant agencies. We are drawing appropriate conclusions and devising strategies to counteract these developments. For obvious reasons, these operational details are not disclosed publicly."

Zakharova also called on what she termed the "rabid forces in London and other European capitals" to heed a quote from Russian President Vladimir Putin: "Russia has no intention of going to war with Europe, but if Europe chooses confrontation and initiates hostilities, we are ready right now." She urged against misinterpretations or distortions of this statement, emphasizing, "The message is clear: we are committed to peace. However, should their aggressive tendencies persist, I need not repeat what President Putin has already stated."

Finally, Zakharova emphasized the importance of prioritizing the genuine interests of the British people over the influence of the military-industrial complex. "The UK government must focus primarily on the well-being of its own citizens and nation, rather than serving the agendas of lobbyists advocating unrestrained increases in defense spending," she concluded.