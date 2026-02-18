Putin to receive Cuba's foreign minister in Kremlin — presidential spokesman

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla in the Kremlin later in the day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin will receive Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez [Parrilla], who is visiting Moscow, in the Kremlin. He has already met with members of the Russian leadership, and today he will be meeting with the president," Peskov told reporters.

"It is clear that the meeting is of particular importance, given the difficult period that our friendly and brotherly Cuba is currently experiencing," he added.

The United States has renewed its blockade of Cuba, declaring its intention to overthrow the republic's communist government by one means or another. In particular, Washington has imposed an embargo on all supplies of fuel, which is already in short supply on the island. The United States had previously succeeded in halting oil supplies to Cuba from Mexico and Venezuela, with American forces even kidnapping President Nicolas Maduro in the latter.

To further aggravate the situation, the US administration also announced its intention to impose proportional import duties on goods from countries that dare to supply Cuba with fuel. Nevertheless, the Russian Embassy in Havana stated that Moscow would soon begin delivering oil and petroleum products as humanitarian aid.