Three victims found dead at building collapse site in Russia’s Leningrad Region — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, February 17. /TASS/. The bodies of three victims have been discovered at the site of a building collapse on the territory of a military unit in the Leningrad Region, Regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported.

"As a result of debris clearance at the site of the administrative building collapse in the military unit in Sertolovo, the bodies of three victims were found," he stated in a message on his Max channel.

Specialized equipment is operating at the scene. Investigative actions are ongoing, Drozdenko added.

Earlier, military investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case regarding the building collapse under part 2 of article 219 (violation of fire safety requirements) and part 3 of article 293 (negligence) of the Russian criminal code.