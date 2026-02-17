Political, military groups to continue consultations in Geneva on Wednesday — Umerov

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The political and military groups will continue discussions on Wednesday as part of the new round of talks on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva, Ukraine’s chief negotiator and secretary of Ukraine’s Security Council Rustem Umerov said.

The first day of trilateral talks concluded in Geneva. According to Umerov, ater a general meeting, consultations continued in working groups focusing on practical aspects and the mechanisms for potential decisions.

"Both the political and military groups have finished their work for today. We thank our American partners for their constructive cooperation and willingness to work at a steady pace. <…> The political and military groups will continue working tomorrow morning," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that Vladimir Zelensky will be briefed on the results of the first day of talks.

A source in the Russian delegation told TASS earlier that the participants in the trilateral talks on Ukraine in Geneva had agreed to continue contacts tomorrow. According to the source, today’s six-hour talks were very tense.

A new round of trilateral talks on Ukraine involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine began in Geneva on Tuesday. The Russian delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.