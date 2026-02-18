LONDON, February 18. /TASS/. Many American lawyers are actively examining possible scenarios for lifting sanctions against Russia, and much of the preparatory work has already been completed, The Economist reported, citing Patrick Lord, head of the consulting firm Risk Advisory.

According to him, numerous US lawyers began working overtime last summer to develop potential frameworks for easing anti-Russian sanctions after US President Donald Trump pressed Ukraine to be prepared to begin negotiations. A significant portion of the groundwork has already been carried out, the magazine notes.

At the same time, The Economist writes that Europe would lift sanctions against Russia with great reluctance, though it does not rule out the possibility that Trump could succeed in influencing European decision-making.