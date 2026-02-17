Iran, US see progress at indirect negotiations in Geneva — Oman’s top diplomat

DOHA, February 17. /TASS/. Iran and the United States achieved "good progress" during their indirect negotiations on the nuclear dossier in Geneva on February 17, Foreign Minister of Oman Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi said on Tuesday.

"Today’s indirect negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America in Geneva concluded with good progress towards identifying common goals and relevant technical issues," the Omani top diplomat stated on his X social network account.

According to him, "the spirit of our meetings was constructive," and the parties involved exerted "serious efforts to define a number of guiding principles for a final deal."

Al Busaidi stressed that in order to conclude a final deal "much work is yet to be done."

"The parties left with clear next steps before the next meeting," he concluded.

The Omani foreign minister also highlighted International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi’s positive role in the negotiations.

"The contribution of the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was much appreciated," he noted.