FACTBOX: Forty-three drones downed over Russian regions, one person injured

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 43 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

One person sustained injuries as a result of a drone attack on the city of Cheboksary.

TASS has compiled the key information regarding the consequences.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 43 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on February 17 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on February 18, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- Twenty-one drones were shot down over Bryansk Region, and six each over Belgorod Region and Republic of Crimea. Five drones were downed over Kursk Region, two each over Rostov Region and Chuvash Republic, with one drone intercepted over Black Sea waters, according to data released by the Defense Ministry.

Aftermath

- One person was injured in the drone attack on the city of Cheboksary in Russia’s European part, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.

- The individual was hospitalized in moderate condition and is receiving necessary medical care.

- Vehicle damage was reported in Chuvash Republic following a drone attack on Novoyuzhny and Cheboksary districts, Chuvash Republic Head Oleg Nikolayev reported.

- He emphasized that there were no fatalities and no harm to critical infrastructure.

- Emergency response teams are working at the sites.

- Traffic has been restricted on certain streets in Cheboksary after the drone attack, the city’s mayor said.

- Apartments were damaged, with specially established commissions assessing the extent of the damage.

- Emergency teams have already begun restoring the damaged thermal envelope of a building.

- City Mayor Stanislav Trofimov urged residents to remain calm and trust only official sources of information, assuring them that the situation is under control.

- Schools in Cheboksary’s Novoyuzhny district will switch to remote learning.