Japanese parliament to convene after ruling party’s victory in lower house elections

TOKYO, February 18. /TASS/. The Japanese parliament will convene for its first session following the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) decisive victory in the lower house elections, where it secured an absolute majority with over two-thirds of seats.

During the 150-day session, deputies will adopt the 2026 budget and consider key bills for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, including one on combating espionage. On the first day, Takaichi’s cabinet will submit a technical resignation, after which she will be re-elected Prime Minister, as the LDP-led coalition holds an absolute majority in the lower house. The formation of her second cabinet, without reshuffles, is expected.

The LDP demonstrated its best-ever result in the February 8 elections.