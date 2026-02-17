Mexico to continue assisting Cuba but will not supply oil for now — president

MEXICO CITY, February 17. /TASS/. Mexico intends to continue providing humanitarian support to Cuba, including food shipments, but does not currently plan to send fuel to the island nation, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said during her daily press conference.

"We will continue sending humanitarian aid, food supplies, and fulfilling certain other requests made to us by the Cuban government <…>. For now, we will not be sending fuel," the head of state said.

Sheinbaum also emphasized that Mexico respects the Cuban people’s right to self-determination and opposes foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs.

"We do not agree with the imposition of tariffs against countries that sell oil to Cuba. We, of course, defend the people of Mexico and our country, express our disagreement, and continue assisting the Cuban people in various ways," she added.

On January 29, an executive order was signed in the United States under which Washington may impose duties on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba. In accordance with the document, a state of emergency is formally introduced in the United States due to what is described as a threat posed by Cuba. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla strongly condemned these measures, stating that they threaten the island nation with a "total blockade of fuel supplies," "violate all principles of international trade," and create "extreme conditions" for the Cuban people.

Officials in Washington have said they are engaging with authorities in Havana regarding the situation surrounding Cuba in light of the US-imposed energy blockade and expressed the view that the sides are close to reaching an agreement.