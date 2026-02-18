Press review: Ukraine talks in Geneva expand as US, Iran set deal principles amid tensions

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Talks in Geneva between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine have moved beyond technical security issues to include more sensitive political matters; despite ongoing negotiations, hostilities between Moscow and Kiev have escalated; and the second round of US-Iran negotiations yielded agreed principles for drafting a potential nuclear deal, even as both sides step up military activity in the Persian Gulf. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

The first day of negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine on resolving the conflict has concluded in Geneva. A contingent of European diplomats also arrived in the Swiss city, including representatives of London, Paris, Berlin, and Rome, who sought to engage in the process through behind-the-scenes discussions in the corridors. Their objectives have yet to be clarified. This comes amid indications that, on the eve of the meeting, no inclination toward a settlement was observed on Kiev’s part, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik told Izvestia.

Moreover, the closed-door discussions unfolded against the backdrop of divisions within the Ukrainian delegation, whose members reportedly argued over the benefits of reaching a swift agreement under US auspices. Experts noted that the nature of the meetings following the talks in Abu Dhabi has changed significantly, with the scope of issues under discussion widening; among them, they suggest, are likely political demands from Russia, including matters related to the status of the Russian language and the canonical Orthodox Church.

Judging by the public statements of Vladimir Zelensky, there was no discernible readiness on Kiev’s part for a peaceful settlement, Rodion Miroshnik told Izvestia.

"Events over the past 24 hours did not provide grounds, at least on the ground, to say that Ukraine is directly inclined toward achieving any serious result. The number of drones that struck [Russian regions], developments in Crimea, and strikes in the Belgorod Region - we have not observed any serious indications that Ukraine’s approach has changed," the diplomat emphasized.

The nature of the meetings on the Ukrainian settlement has evolved, expert at the Valdai Club Andrey Kortunov told Izvestia. Such a conclusion can be drawn from both the composition and the size of the Russian delegation.

"Most likely, more sensitive issues may have been addressed at the meeting. Previously, discussions focused on technical matters - ceasefire arrangements and prisoner exchanges. These are also contentious issues, but judging by the composition of the Russian delegation, political aspects may have been discussed in Geneva, which by definition are more complex for both sides," the expert noted.

Negotiations on ending the conflict in Ukraine have so far had no discernible impact on the nature of hostilities between Moscow and Kiev, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. On the contrary, recent days have seen an escalation of the conflict. Ukrainian forces are seeking to carry out large-scale strikes on infrastructure facilities within Russian territory, while in repelling aerial attacks from Russia, they are reportedly deploying US-made fourth-generation F-16 fighter jets. According to a French publication, these aircraft are being flown not only by Ukrainian pilots but also by mercenaries from the United States and the Netherlands.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defense systems in the past 24 hours shot down eight guided aerial bombs and 334 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

In response, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike using long-range, high-precision ground-and air-based weapons against military and energy facilities in Ukraine. Some of the strikes reportedly hit targets in the Kiev area, where, according to the French outlet Intelligence Online, which specializes in intelligence-related reporting, a new international F-16 fighter squadron has been established in recent weeks to defend the Ukrainian capital. The squadron is said to be staffed by Ukrainian, American, and Dutch pilots. As the publication noted, the involvement of foreign aviators is linked to the technical complexities associated with operating F-16 aircraft.

"According to open-source data that has not been officially confirmed, the Ukrainian Air Force currently has around 20 F-16 fighter jets transferred from NATO countries - primarily from Denmark and the Netherlands," military expert and retired Colonel Vladimir Popov told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

Popov argued that a "mercenary-based" approach to employing F-16s in the conflict zone serves the interests of arms manufacturers in the United States and other NATO countries.

"Military-industrial lobbyists do not want the fighting in Ukraine to end. If hostilities cease, mercenaries will be left without work, and the technical innovations of defense corporations will not undergo combat testing," Popov said.

The second round of US-Iran negotiations has concluded in Geneva, with the stated aim of finding solutions to the long-running dispute over Tehran’s nuclear program. The principal outcome was the formulation of guiding principles that will shape the drafting of a potential agreement. However, the dialogue is taking place against a backdrop of rising tensions: the United States has reinforced its military presence in the Persian Gulf by deploying significant naval forces to the region, while Iran is simultaneously conducting large-scale naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, heightening the risk of escalation, Izvestia writes. Tehran has signaled its readiness to grant US businesses access to its mineral resources, but in return demands the suspension of anti-Iranian sanctions and a refusal to broaden discussions to include its missile program.

"Tehran is prepared to engage in dialogue provided that a fair agreement is discussed within the framework of the nuclear agenda," Iranian international affairs expert Hadi Issa Daloul told Izvestia. "However, any attempts to expand the format beyond that scope - as occurred previously during consultations in Oman, where subsequent contacts first touched on the missile program and then the ‘axis of resistance’ - would make reaching an agreement unfeasible," the expert added.

According to him, under the current circumstances "the ball is in the United States’ court." For Iran, the key issue is not so much sanctions relief as obtaining firm guarantees that Washington will not once again withdraw unilaterally from a prospective agreement.

At the same time, Reuters sources report that the US armed forces are preparing for a scenario involving a prolonged military operation against Iran lasting several weeks. These signals are accompanied by what Trump described as the deployment of a "large-scale naval armada" by the United States in the region.

"It is important for Washington to show that the White House has done everything possible to achieve a peaceful resolution, as this would lend any potential military action additional international legitimacy. At the same time, the theoretical possibility of reaching an agreement remains. However, I doubt Tehran’s readiness to make fundamental concessions. I believe the Iranian leadership will seek to prolong the negotiations and buy time," editor-in-chief of the website of Israel’s Channel 9 Roman Yanushevsky told Izvestia.

US President Donald Trump has stated that dialogue with Havana is already underway. The American side in the negotiations is represented by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, an American of Cuban descent. Given the severe humanitarian situation on the island, Cuban authorities have few options remaining and are likely to consider meeting US demands. However, what exactly Trump intends to demand from Cuba remains unclear, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Trump has signed an executive order under which Washington may impose tariffs on goods from countries that continue supplying oil to Cuba. The US president justified the move by asserting that the island allegedly represents an "extraordinary threat to the national security of the United States."

According to experts, the current situation in Cuba is even more severe than in the 1990s. At that time, amid the economic embargo and the cessation of assistance from Moscow, Cuba likewise experienced acute shortages of fuel and food. Nevertheless, infrastructure built during the Soviet era continued to function reliably. Today, however, it is no longer possible to rely on that legacy to withstand another American blockade, the newspaper writes.

Viktor Heifets, Director of the Center for Ibero-American Studies at St. Petersburg State University, believes that US-Cuban negotiations are already underway, despite Havana’s official denials.

"Back in 2014, when similar negotiations were taking place with Barack Obama’s team, the Cubans also denied the very fact that talks were being held right up until an agreement was reached. As a rule, important discussions are always kept confidential. Only with Trump is the situation somewhat different," the expert told Nezavisimaya Gazeta, confirming that the country’s situation is unprecedentedly severe. "Cuba has previously been left without oil, but the resilience of its energy system, created during Soviet times, was greater," he explained.

"Trump’s objective is outlined in his National Security Strategy: full US strategic control over the Western Hemisphere. In other words, if anyone is to maintain contacts with extra-hemispheric powers, it should only be with Washington’s approval. Trump is most likely demanding that Cuba sever ties with China and Russia, and this, in my view, is the main difficulty. The Cubans cannot meet this demand without compromising principles that are quite important to them," the expert emphasized.

India, the largest buyer of Russian coking coal, increased its purchases from Russia by more than one and a half times in January, as disruptions in supplies from Indonesia and Australia reshaped trade flows. The country may continue to expand imports, although cooperation between India and the United States could pose an obstacle to Russian coal producers, Kommersant writes.

According to calculations by analysts at BigMint, Russia increased its exports of coking coal to India in January 2026 by 58% compared with December and by 63% year over year, reaching 1.22 mln tons. This represented the strongest growth among major suppliers and placed Russia second in terms of export volumes. Australia remained the leading exporter, shipping 2.94 mln tons - 2.9% more than in December but 13.4% less than in January of the previous year. The United States reduced supplies month over month by 31.7% while increasing them by 12.2% year-on-year, to 0.82 mln tons.

Analysts noted that imports rose despite a sharp increase in global prices caused by mining disruptions in Australia due to heavy rainfall. BigMint estimated the average price of premium hard coking coal delivered to the port of Paradip at $250 per ton in January (CFR, including freight). Compared with December, prices increased by 7.8%. According to NEFT Research, Russian premium hard coking coal delivered to India increased in price by 16% since the beginning of the year through February 6, reaching $267.7 per ton (CFR).

Alexander Kotov, consulting partner at NEFT Research, told Kommersant that the sharp decline in supplies from Indonesia created a market niche, but the fact that India chose Russian coking coal primarily reflects a shortage of high-quality and competitively priced raw materials for the steel industry.

Oleg Emelchenkov, Junior Director for Corporate Ratings at the Expert RA agency, noted that India’s imports have room for further growth due to expanding steelmaking capacity and limited availability of high-quality domestic raw materials. According to him, the future structure of procurement will depend on whether Russian coal remains more cost-effective than alternatives, as well as on logistics and the availability of other suppliers, primarily Australia and the United States.

