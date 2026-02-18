Lagarde to step down as ECB head ahead of schedule — FT

LONDON, February 18. /TASS/. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde may depart her post before the end of the eight-year term, which ends in October 2027, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper said, citing sources.

According to one of them, Lagarde wants to give outgoing French President Emmanuel Macron, whose term ends in May 2027, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz the opportunity to appoint a new head of one of the community's most important institutions. It's still unclear when exactly Lagarde will step down. It could happen before the French presidential elections in April next year.

Sources familiar with relevant discussions in Paris told the FT that Macron, who cannot run for French president after two consecutive terms, has been willing to participate in choosing Lagarde's successor for several months.

Lagarde was confirmed as President of the ECB on October 18, 2019, by the heads of state and government of the European Union. On November 1, she replaced Mario Draghi in this post.