Russian envoy describes Putin-Trump phone call as constructive

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Monday’s phone call between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States was constructive as the two leaders discussed potential solutions toward resolving the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine, according to Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"The constructive called lasted an hour. Possible solutions to Ukraine and Iran conflict were discussed," Dmitriev wrote on his page on X.

On Monday, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Putin had held a phone conversation with Trump. According to him, the hour-long call held at the US initiative focused on the conflicts around Iran and in Ukraine. The conversation was the first between Putin and Trump in more than two months, and it was the two leaders’ first publicly reported phone call since the US-Israeli attack on Iran.