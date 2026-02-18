MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The story surrounding the detention and arrest of former energy minister, former justice minister German Galushchenko demonstrates that the Western curators of Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) will not quietly sweep Vladimir Zelensky’s corruption track under the rug, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Galushchenko’s detention demonstrates that NABU and those who stand behind NABU are quite serious and do not intend to simply sweep Zelensky’s corruption track under the rug without using its full potential," the diplomat said.

On February 17, Ukraine’s Supreme Anti-Corruption Court detained former energy minister, former justice minister German Galushchenko on charges of laundering Energoatom funds. Earlier, Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Action Center said that Galushchenko was facing a potential prison term of from seven to 12 years if he is convicted of money laundering,

NABU said on February 16 that charges of large-scale money laundering and involvement in a criminal organization had been brought against Galushchenko, who had testified as a witness in the Mindich case. The man was detained overnight to February 15 while trying to leave the country.