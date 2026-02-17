Putin to chair supervisory board meeting on strategic initiatives for 15th anniversary

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting of the supervisory board of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) on February 18.

According to the Kremlin, the meeting will review the agency’s 2025 results and outline goals for the upcoming period. The supervisory board, the agency’s highest governing body, determines its strategy and priorities.

ASI is expected to present the results of the National Quality of Life Rating in the regions and report on key projects in social policy, personnel training, ecology, entrepreneurship, and technological development.

Putin, who proposed ASI's creation in 2011, leads the board. The agency’s mission is to support initiatives and promote regional development.