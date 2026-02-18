Witkoff announces significant progress in negotiation process on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, February 18. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has announced significant progress in negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement on the social network X following the conclusion of the first day of trilateral discussions in Geneva.

According to Witkoff, the United States "moderated a third set of trilateral discussions with Ukraine and Russia." He also stated that the "success [of the current US administration] in bringing both sides of this war together has brought about meaningful progress." "Both parties agreed to update their respective leaders and continue working towards a deal," Witkoff declared.

A source in the Russian delegation told TASS earlier that the participants in the trilateral talks on Ukraine in Geneva had agreed to continue contacts tomorrow. According to the source, today’s six-hour talks were very tense.

A new round of trilateral talks on Ukraine involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine began in Geneva on Tuesday. The Russian delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.