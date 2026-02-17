United States may use military force if talks with Iran reach deadlock — Vance

NEW YORK, February 18. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington reserves the right to use military force if negotiations with Tehran reach an impasse.

"I think [US] President [Donald Trump] has a lot of options. We do have a very powerful military. President [Trump] has shown a willingness to use it. He also has a remarkable diplomatic team. He’s shown a willingness to use that too", the politician said in an interview with Fox News.

"But of course, President [Trump] reserves the ability to say when he thinks that diplomacy has reached its natural end. We hope we don’t get to that point, but if we do, that, will be the President [Trump]’s call", Vance concluded.