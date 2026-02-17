Talks on Ukrainian settlement in Geneva pass three-hour mark

GENEVA, February 17. /TASS/. Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Geneva have been underway for over three hours, a TASS correspondent reported.

The negotiations began at 13:56 local time (12:56 GMT) at the InterContinental hotel. The Russian delegation is led by Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

According to Italian sources in diplomatic circles, representatives of Italy, Germany, France and the United Kingdom are also in Geneva and a meeting is planned between national security advisers and members of the Ukrainian and US delegations on the sidelines of the talks.