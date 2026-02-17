Ukrainian military attack Alyoshki district 750 times in one week

GENICHESK, February 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces carried out over 750 artillery and drone attacks on the territory of the Alyhoshki Municipal District in the Kherson Region between February 7 and 13, the head of the district, Ruslan Khomenko has said.

"From February 7 to 13, 2026, the Kiev terrorist regime continued targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure and civilians; 390 mortar attacks and 362 drone strikes were recorded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Khomenko added that four civilians were wounded in Ukrainian strikes over the past seven days, but there were no fatalities.