MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The likelihood of a complete Telegram shutdown in Russia remains uncertain, as the service actively takes measures to maintain functionality, Jami lup CEO and Association of Bloggers and Agencies President Yulia Dolgova told TASS.

"Regarding a complete shutdown of access to the messenger, it's difficult to say today: unlike WhatsApp, Telegram is actively taking measures to maintain the functionality of its service," Dolgova noted.

The expert also highlighted the factor of using means to bypass blocking: "We should not forget about the depth of penetration of VPN services among the Russian audience either."

Earlier, Media outlets have reported that the Telegram messenger may be fully blocked starting April 1. Roskomnadzor’s press service stated that the agency has nothing to add to previously published information regarding the possible blocking of Telegram. Roskomnadzor said that Telegram does not comply with Russian legislation, that personal data are not adequately protected, and that there are no effective measures to counter fraud and the use of the messenger for criminal and terrorist purposes. In this regard, the regulator will continue introducing consistent restrictions in order to secure compliance with Russian legislation and ensure the protection of citizens.