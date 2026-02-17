Gazprom plans to put Kharasavey field in operation in 2026

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Gazprom plans to put the Kharsavey field in Yamal into operation as early as in 2026, its production arm Gazprom Dobycha Nadym said.

"The company is preparing to put the Kharasavey Gas Field into full-scale operation in 2026," Gazprom Dobycha Nadym said after the meeting of its CEO Dmitry Shchegolev with labor teams in Yamal.

Gradual recruitment of the operating staff is underway in connection with the planned launch of the field, the company said. Top-priority geophysical and aviation support facilities are already commissioned, along with life support, social and amenity and auxiliary infrastructural facilities.

Gas reserves of the Kharasavey Field account for about two trillion cubic meters of gas. It is partly located onshore and partly in the Kara Sea.