Russia’s Petrosyan places fifth after short program at Olympics

MILAN, February 18. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Adelia Petrosyan is in fifth place after the short program at the Olympic Games in Italy, scoring 72.89 points with a clean performance.

Japan’s Ami Nakai leads (78.71), followed by compatriot Kaori Sakamoto (77.23), American Alysa Liu (76.59), and Japan's Mone Chiba (74.00).

Petrosyan, 18, is a three-time Russian Champion and three-time Russian Grand Prix Final winner. Nakai, 17, is the 2026 Four Continents silver medalist. Sakamoto, 25, competing in her third Olympics, won team silver and individual bronze in 2022 and team silver in Italy. Liu, 20, won team gold in Italy and is the 2025 World Champion.

The free programs are scheduled for February 19; Petrosyan will perform in the strongest warm-up group.