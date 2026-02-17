Corvette Stoiky took part in exercise with Iranian Navy ships in Gulf of Oman

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s corvette Stoiky participated in a Passex naval exercise with Iranian Navy vessels in the Gulf of Oman, according to the Baltic Fleet’s press service.

During the exercise, the corvette Stoiky, along with Iranian ships - the frigate Alvand, the corvette Shahid Sayed Shirazi, and a missile boat - conducted joint maneuvers in the Gulf of Oman. This activity followed an unofficial port visit by the Russian vessel to Bandar Abbas.

The press service detailed that after departing from port, Russian and Iranian naval crews engaged in coordinated maneuvers, communication drills, and civilian shipping safety exercises. Command of the joint forces rotated between Russian and Iranian officers throughout the exercise.

The primary goal of the Passex was to bolster naval cooperation between Russia and Iran. Meanwhile, the crew of The Stoiky continues its long-range voyage plans. Notably, the corvette visited Bandar Abbas on February 14, during which the crew replenished fuel, water, and food supplies to standard levels. The Iranian hosts organized a series of protocol, sporting, and cultural events that brought together Russian and Iranian naval personnel, fostering camaraderie and mutual understanding.