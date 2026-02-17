Russian fighters enter Ukrainian positions in forest near Konstantinovka, DPR — expert

LUGANSK, February 18. /TASS/. Russian military personnel have entered positions of the Ukrainian army located in a forest near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and are conducting a clearance operation of the area, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In Novodmitrovka, we entered Ukrainian positions that were located in a wooded area. Clearance operations are currently underway. Simultaneously, from the eastern part of the city, our servicemen are targeting Ukrainian positions located on the western and northern outskirts of this settlement," he said.

Marochko noted that the enemy had seriously fortified Novodmitrovka, having constructed "strong fortifications."