US wants all nuclear powers to engage in nuclear disarmament talks

WASHINGTON, February 17. /TASS/. The US administration insists that all nuclear powers, not only Russia and the United States, engage in arms control and nuclear disarmament talks, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and Nonproliferation Christopher Yeaw said.

"The nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference is a high priority for the administration, and we certainly have some things that we want to see advocated and advanced there. One is <…> so called pillar one, or the disarmament pillar, dealing with Article Six of the NPT and the obligation of nuclear weapon states, all of them, not just Russia and the United States to enter into good faith negotiations toward a cessation of the nuclear arms race and to our arms control and eventual nuclear disarmament," he said.

"That's a high priority for us. And there we need, frankly, the countries of the world, to continue to press that all nuclear weapon states need to be involved in this. It's not a special responsibility for the US and Russia," he emphasized.