US Department of State says China conducts nuclear tests

WASHINGTON, February 17. /TASS/. Washington accused China of conducting nuclear tests in recent years.

"As shared in Geneva, the United States government is aware that China has conducted nuclear explosive tests, including preparing for tests with designated yields in the hundreds of tons," Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and Nonproliferation Christopher Yeaw said at a seminar in the Hudson Institute in Washington. He was referring to a recent speech by Under Secretary of State Thomas DiNanno at the Conference on Disarmament.

"China has used decoupling, a method to decrease the effectiveness of seismic monitoring to hide its activities from the world. But the United States is paying close attention and we are aware that China conducted one such yield producing nuclear test on June 22, 2020," Yeaw stated.