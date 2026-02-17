Military police building collapses in Leningrad Region, investigation underway — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, February 17. /TASS/. A military police building collapsed on the grounds of a military base in Sertolovo, the Leningrad Region. Governor Alexander Drozdenko has ordered assistance to the military in clearing the rubble.

"I have instructed law enforcement to assist the military in clearing the rubble and rescuing those injured in the collapse of the military police building on the grounds of the military base in Sertolovo. Units from the Emergencies Ministry and the Leningrad Regional Emergency Rescue Service are on the scene. The cause of the incident is being determined," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

A TASS correspondent reports that rescue operations are continuing in the closed area of the training center. The area has been cordoned off, and emergency response services are working on the scene.