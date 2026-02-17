Europe withdraws almost all gas it pumped in for heating season from storage facilities

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Net withdrawal of gas from underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in Europe has exceeded 54.5 bln cubic meters (bcm) since the beginning of the heating season, representing 99.9% of the volumes injected during the summer, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to around 475 mln cubic meters (mcm) on February 15. The total rate of withdrawal from storage facilities since the beginning of the month is currently the seventh-highest for February. The total volume of fuel in UGS facilities currently stands at around 37 bcm.

Temperatures in Europe this week are expected to be significantly lower than during the previous seven-day period. Warmer temperatures is expected to return to the region by the weekend.

Wind power's share of the EU’s electricity generation averaged 19% in January, and it has been at an average of 20% in February. The gas purchase price in Europe has averaged $407 per 1,000 cubic meters in February, down from $415 in January.

European UGS facilities are currently 33.54% full (16.15 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years) compared to 44.6% in the previous year. Since the heating season started on October 13, 2025, EU countries have withdrawn over 60 bcm of gas from storage facilities.