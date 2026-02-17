Russia to hold informal UNSC meeting on media coverage of Ukrainian crisis on Feb 20

UNITED NATIONS, February 17. /TASS/. Russia has called a United Nations Security Council informal Arria-formula meeting on how the Ukrainian conflict is highlighted in the Western and Ukrainian media, the Russian mission to the world organization said.

"A Russia-initiated Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council at 10:00 a.m. local time (3:00 p.m. GMT)," it wrote on its Telegram channel, adding that the topic will be how media coverage of events affects the course of the conflict.

Russia plans to discuss the role of the Western and Ukrainian media in forming a distorted vision of the Ukrainian crisis and how a more balanced and unbiased approach to the media coverage of the Ukrainian conflict can help better understand its root causes and promote dialogue. Norwegian political analyst Glenn Diesen and journalist Andrea Lucidi will be rapporteurs.