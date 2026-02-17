{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia to hold informal UNSC meeting on media coverage of Ukrainian crisis on Feb 20

Russia plans to discuss the role of the Western and Ukrainian media in forming a distorted vision of the Ukrainian crisis

UNITED NATIONS, February 17. /TASS/. Russia has called a United Nations Security Council informal Arria-formula meeting on how the Ukrainian conflict is highlighted in the Western and Ukrainian media, the Russian mission to the world organization said.

"A Russia-initiated Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council at 10:00 a.m. local time (3:00 p.m. GMT)," it wrote on its Telegram channel, adding that the topic will be how media coverage of events affects the course of the conflict.

Russia plans to discuss the role of the Western and Ukrainian media in forming a distorted vision of the Ukrainian crisis and how a more balanced and unbiased approach to the media coverage of the Ukrainian conflict can help better understand its root causes and promote dialogue. Norwegian political analyst Glenn Diesen and journalist Andrea Lucidi will be rapporteurs.

Envoy Filatov calls Ireland’s comment on alleged Russian threat dangerous illusion
According to the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov, a similar thesis, like in the other countries, is used to justify a course towards militarization of the country
Press review: Ukraine seeks EU accession in 2027 and Germany urges Russian energy return
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 13th
IN BRIEF: What is known about collapse of military police building in Leningrad Region
According to preliminary reports, there were casualties as a result of the incident
Russia to create special firefighting unit to protect Zaporozhye NPP
The 211-person unit will enter duty in 2027-2028
Plane carrying Russian delegation for talks on Ukraine arrives in Geneva — source
The flight from Moscow to Geneva took nine hours and bypassed unfriendly countries
IN BRIEF: What is known about preparations for upcoming talks in Geneva
The Russian delegation for the upcoming negotiations in Geneva will be expanded
Large Flamingo missile production line destroyed in Ukraine, Zelensky admits
Vladimir Zelensky added that he could speak about this because the incident occurred some time ago
French authorities release Grinch tanker — Marseille prosecutor's office
According to the statement, the vessel's owner was ordered to pay a fine of an unspecified amount for not flying a flag
Russian troops deliver massive strike on Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia, BRICS partners working on protection against Western piracy — presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev recalled that the BRICS Will for Peace 2026 drills took place in the South Atlantic Ocean in January, with Russia, China, Iran, the UAE, and South Africa involved
Europe tested waters to join Geneva talks — source
According to the source, Europe will not participate in this round of the negotiations
European Commission silent on problems with approving new sanctions package against Russia
According to the agenda of the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives, the 20th package of sanctions will be discussed at the ambassadors level on February 18 and 20 and on February 23 at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels
Press review: Ukraine talks in Geneva shape settlement as Russia explores MERCOSUR deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 16th
Any attempt to impose naval blockade on Russia illegal — Maritime Board chair
Nikolay Patrushev stressed that if the situation could not be resolved peacefully, the blockade would be broken and lifted by the Navy
Participants in Geneva talks on Ukraine to try to agree on framework principles — source
A new round of consultations on settlement in Ukraine will start on February 17
Russian troops advance West of Orekhov in Zaporozhye Region — military expert
Andrey Marochko said the liberation of Orekhov is "a key to Zaporozhye city"
US Department of State says China conducts nuclear tests
"China has used decoupling, a method to decrease the effectiveness of seismic monitoring to hide its activities from the world," Christopher Yeaw said
Russian presidential aide says time for BRICS to gain strategic maritime dimension
Nikolay Patrushev recalled the exercises held in January and February to protect sea lanes from Western piracy
Testing of universal tanker for Russian Aerospace Forces to be completed in 2026
According to Vladimir Demirov, the unique feature of the new technology is that a single chassis combines the functions of a tanker for aviation oils and oil mixtures, alcohol and water-alcohol mixtures, as well as hydraulic fluids
Russian troops break Ukrainian defenses near Kramatorsk after liberating Minkovka — expert
The Ukrainian army had many strongholds, materiel depots and temporary deployment sites in Minkovka, Andrey Marochko said
Kiev’s attacks on Russian targets intensify amid Geneva talks — diplomat
The Ukrainian armed forces launched nearly 150 drones to strike civilian targets, primarily in southern Russia, Rodion Miroshnik said
European leaders deluding themselves hoping for Ukraine’s victory over Russia — Orban
The hungarian prime minister says that Western politicians are firmly committed to supporting Ukraine "until Russia is exhausted"
Kremlin urges to expect no news from Geneva talks today
Work is scheduled to continue tomorrow, Dmitry Peskov said
At least five tracks planned at talks on Ukraine in Geneva — TASS source
According to the source, these are primarily territorial, military, political issues, as well as important economic matters
Finnish politician calls on the West to recognize Russia's red lines in Ukrainian conflict
Armando Mema noted that the Russian side had repeatedly spoken about security guarantees, but Europe "refused them with arrogance"
European officials report arrival in Geneva for talks on Ukraine
Representatives of Italy, Germany, France and the United Kingdom are in Geneva
SpaceX, xAI compete for Pentagon contract to develop autonomous drone swarms — Bloomberg
The winning project with a $100 mln investment can end up with a technology using voice commands for multiple drones
Ukraine's hardest attack: Bryansk Region recovering after UAV raid
More than 170 fixed-wing drones were shot down over the region
Lithuania outlines priorities of its EU council presidency
President Gitanas Nauseda stressed that for Ukraine to become a full member by 2030, further negotiations and political determination are needed, emphasizing that this was ditto for Moldova
Senior Russian MP advises Polish president against flexing ‘nuclear muscles’
Poland, in his words, will never be able to obtain nuclear weapons "either from the political or military-technical point of view"
Press review: Geneva talks on Ukraine begin and Epstein case could spark GOP fiasco
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 17th
'You’ll fail' to destroy Iran, supreme leader tells Trump
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that even America's self-proclaimed "strongest army" will be dealt such a blow that it will not be able to recover
Ukraine breaks records by firing 200 munitions at Belgorod Region in one day — envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, five civilians were killed in strikes by Ukrainian military in the region over the week
Talks in Geneva address 'major issues, major compromises' — TASS source
The trilateral talks have been underway for over four hours
Kiev's negotiating team splits into two camps — The Economist
Head of Vladimir Zelensky's office Kirill Budanov believes that doing a deal now with Russia under the auspices of Washington will be more beneficial for Kiev, since the window of opportunity may close soon, the magazine claims
Ukraine loses 2,000 mercenaries, elite forces personnel in Gulyaipole — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that, having neutralized all enemy threats, Russian fighters created fire pockets for them in this sector of the front, destroying a large group of the Ukrainian armed forces
Canadian ice-hockey legend Esposito eyes Moscow trip to receive his Friendship Award
The two-time Stanley Cup champion vowed to come to Moscow and receive the award personally from the Russian president
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 18 enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
State Duma passes bill giving FSB power to turn off telecom services
The reasons for the shutdown will be set by the government
Russia develops Bulavka FPV interceptor system against drones
The drone is not equipped with a warhead, its maximum payload is 200 grams and the maximum speed is 270 km/h
Trilateral talks on Ukraine end in Geneva after 6 hours of discussions
The talks were held behind closed doors at Hotel InterContinental
Baltic cod catch fell almost twofold over year
Head of the regional agency for fisheries Yury Maslov said the stock of this fish species gives rise to concerns
Ukrainian fighters blame command after bulk of their regiment destroyed — source
Local militants blame the staff command for leaking coordinates to the Russian side
Lukashenko says offered US ideal scenario for Venezuela, but they 'did silly thing'
According to the Belarusian president, Washington chose to go its own way
Russia expects no substantial dialogue with West anytime soon — envoy to OPCW
According to Vladimir Tarabrin, a "collective delusion" and psychosis in Western countries, including insinuations about Navalny’s "poisoning," indicate that pressure on Moscow will continue
Ukraine ‘better come to the table fast,’ Trump says
The president says, the US urges Kiev to start being more flexible
What we know about Ukrainian settlement talks beginning in Geneva
The Russian delegation, which includes about 20 people, is headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky
Russia-China contacts yield visible results — Chinese ambassador
Zhang Hanhui says he hopes for a growth of the tourist flow amid a mutual abolition of visa requirements
US Department of Justice publishes list of 300 celebrities who appear in Epstein files
Prince Harry, Kim Kardashian, Kurt Cobain, and Bruce Springsteen are among the names mentioned
US weapons orders exceed $900 bln but allies have to wait for deliveries — officials
Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth say in a joint op-ed that US allies often wait for several years
Georgia holds televised debates on potential EU membership
The event was initiated by the opponent of Georgia joining the EU, NATO Vakhtang Shakarisjvili
West revives gunboat diplomacy, turning sea into aggression springboard — aide
Nikolay Patrushev also noted that although the West "dominated the seas for a long time, until the start of this century," its hegemony is now "largely a thing of the past"
Ukraine's foreign mercenaries commit worst abuses against Kharkov residents
Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Military-Civil Administration, added that the foreigners avoid open clashes with the Russian army
What we know about second round of US-Iran nuclear talks on Tehran’s nuclear dossier
Tehran and Washington reached understanding on a range of general issues, the IRNA news agency said
Kiev engaging in energy blackmail against EU member by blocking supplies to Hungary
Despite the EU’s position, Hungary and Slovakia did not refuse high-quality Russian energy supplies at competitive prices
Russia’s UAV platoon in Zaporozhye area makes 1,000 successful sorties
Over three thousand were cunducted with reconnaissance and correction missions, a platoon reconnaissance drone operator, call sign "Kot," said
Japan’s Miura, Kihara win Olympic gold in pairs figure skating
Georgia’s Anastasia Metelkina, Luka Berulava won the silver
Russian delegation to arrive in Geneva on February 17 — source
According to the source, the delegation will fly back on Wednesday evening
Senior Russian MP warns Poland against pursuing nuclear weapons
According to Andrey Kartapolov, European politicians are currently indulging in "sabre-rattling, boasting about weapons they have and those they don’t"
Russian deputy foreign minister cautions against 'locking' Russian fleet
Sergey Ryabkov said that "if somebody assumes 'experiments' may be continued, it may have a sad end"
Russian special envoy to leave Geneva late on Feb. 17 — source
Kirill Dmitriev will fly back on Tuesday evening after the negotiations within the framework of the group on economic cooperation with the US
Hungary expects Russian oil supplies through Croatia to begin in March
The oil can arrive at the Croatian port of Omisalj by tankers, then it would be sent to Hungary and Slovakia via the Trans Adriatic pipeline
Ukrainian units face 'icy hell' in Kupyansk-Uzlovoy area — Russian Defense Ministry
Up to 30% of Ukrainian army soldiers in the Kupyansk direction are incapacitated due to frostbite and other cold-related injuries, and it is impossible to evacuate them
European icebreakers not suited for tasks in Arctic — expert
Alexander Stepanov explained that icebreakers equipped with diesel power plants have serious limitations
Munich Conference ignores all problems except Ukraine — Russian MP
It was as if neither Greenland, nor corruption in the upper echelons of Zelensky’s usurping machine, nor the kidnapping of Venezuela’s legally elected president, nor the broader crisis of compliance with international law and the looming collapse of Euro-Atlantic unity existed," Leonid Slutsky said
Ukraine will only win as part of Russia, lawmaker says
Andrey Kartapolov highlighted that European politicians had already realized their defeat and were making such statements to justify themselves before their citizens
FACTBOX: Telegram blocking speculation and mass channel crackdown
Roskomnadzor’s press service stated that the agency has nothing to add to previously published information regarding the possible blocking of Telegram
Lavrov discusses strengthening strategic partnership with BRICS ambassadors
According to the Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed current issues on the global agenda, with a focus on the inadmissibility of undermining the central role of the United Nations
US envoy departs for Geneva — source
Steve Witkoff, entrepreneur Jared Kushner are expected to represent the US during this round of the Russia-US-Ukraine talks
Geneva authorities ensure security of Russian negotiators — source
Geneva is very enthusiastic about hosting the negotiations, the source says
Ukrainian army chief points to difficult situation in Gulyaipole area
Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier reported having thwarted the rotation of Ukrainian soldiers
Russia emphasizes that spirit of Anchorage lives on — source
This is the starting point in negotiations, a source in the Russian delegation noted
Sergey Ivanov removed as permanent member of Russia’s Security Council
In early February, Sergey Ivanov was relieved of his post as special representative of the head of state on environmental protection, ecology and transport
Series of explosions rocks southern Ukrainian city of Odessa
Air raid warnings are in effect in the region
Air defenses repel massive drone attack on Sevastopol
Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev says about 24 drones were destroyed
Washington, Tehran may discuss US access to Iran’s mineral resources — TV
The next round of nuclear program negotiations between the US and Iran is slated for February 17
Disagreements arise in EU on measures for new anti-Russian sanctions package — Bloomberg
According to the news agency, Greece and Malta speak against the proposal to replace the Russian oil price cap with a ban on maritime services for Russian oil, such as insurance and transportation
Poland to sue Russia for alleged Cold War-era damage — newspaper
According to the newspaper, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk tasked a group of historians to examine events of World War II and the subsequent decades of the Cold War, as well as the negative consequences reportedly caused by Soviet influence
Victims in Krasnodar, Sevastopol regions, oil refinery fire: new UAV attack
Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 151 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions
Cold weather turns Ukrainian shelters in Kharkov Region into death traps — POW
According to Dmitry Kushnirenko, Ukrainian soldiers have only two options: freeze to death or retreat under fire from Ukrainian blocking detachments positioned behind the lines
West succeeded in making Ukraine European in terms of Nazism — diplomat
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says that Moscow has always regarded Ukraine "as a sovereign, independent state"
Russia sees new allegations regarding Navalny’s case as information attack — envoy
Vladimir Tarabrin says that no evidence or expert opinion were provided by the European states
Security measures tightened at Geneva hotel hosting Russian delegation
At least six police officers guarded the hotel entrances during the arrival of the Russian delegation
Revocation of visas, dialogue with Iran, and Ukrainian settlement: Rubio’s statements
Washington is "going to continue doing everything" it can to settle the Ukrainian crisis, the US Secretary of State said
Driscoll, Grynkewich to take part in Ukraine talks in Geneva, CNN reporter says
The US Army Secretary and the NATO supreme Allied Commander Europe will be a part of the US delegation, led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner
Ukraine evacuates Kupyansk residents as Russian army advances — administration head
Vitaly Ganchev said said the Kharkov Regional State Administration with the help of the military is in touch with the civilians, trying to provide them with everything they need or organize an evacuation
Russia still trying to nail down Board of Peace mission — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Moscow has been quite open about its position on the Board of Peace
Talks on Ukrainian settlement in Geneva pass three-hour mark
The Russian delegation is led by Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky
Zelensky's accusations cannot force Hungary to approve Ukraine's EU accession — PM
Viktor Orban warned that his government would not change its stance on the issue
More explosions reported in Ukraine
Odessa, Kropyvnytskyi, Dnepropetrovsk are witnessing blasts. Air raid warnings are in effect in several more cities
New round of Russia-US-Ukraine talks to take place in Geneva
Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead the Russian delegation
Ukrainian military attack Alyoshki district 750 times in one week
Ruslan Khomenko, head of the district, added that four civilians were wounded in Ukrainian strikes over the past seven days
Military police building collapses in Leningrad Region, investigation underway — governor
Alexander Drozdenko has ordered assistance to the military in clearing the rubble
Navalny poisoning story disrupts West-Russia dialogue — ambassador to Germany
Sergey Nechayev said there are too many in the West who are all-in on conflict with Russia
Explosion reported in southern Ukrainian city of Odessa
The city is witnessing a partial blackout, a local media outlet says
Russia in contact with oil buyers in Europe, Kiev complicating situation — Kremlin
Ukraine does not allow transit deliveries
Russian delegation heading to Geneva and difficult dialogue with US: Ryabkov's statements
As the Russian senior diplomat reiterated, Moscow proceeds from the understanding that agreements on the Ukrainian settlement must eliminate the root causes of the conflict and be durable in nature
Ukrainian army carries out two attacks on Donetsk People’s Republic in past day
Local authorities say, one civilian was injured, some road-building equipment was damaged
Zelensky may suffer some kind of 'accident' if goes to talks — Ukrainian ex-officer
Vasily Prozorov added that Vladimir Zelensky is not just opposing the US administration without reason and that forces are standing behind him that do not want the fighting in Ukraine to end
FACTBOX: Diplomatic efforts and negotiations on Ukraine
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict began almost immediately after the onset of Russia’s special military operation in late February 2022
At 46 and 18, mother and son make Olympic history by both competing in Milan
Sarah Schleper earlier became the first ever female alpine skier to compete in seven Winter Olympic Games
